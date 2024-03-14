Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 13,339 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 15% from the previous session’s volume of 11,584 shares.The stock last traded at $26.02 and had previously closed at $25.80.

Nayax Stock Up 0.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $854.10 million, a P/E ratio of -53.75 and a beta of 0.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nayax

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NYAX. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nayax in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,667,000. Ibex Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nayax by 353.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 302,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,709,000 after buying an additional 235,562 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nayax in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,107,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Nayax in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,072,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Nayax during the 4th quarter valued at $769,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.81% of the company’s stock.

About Nayax

Nayax Ltd., a fintech company, operates system and payment platform for multiple retailers in the United States, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, Israel, and rest of the world. The company offers AMIT 3.0, a machine-to-machine vending telemetry solution; Nayax Core, a management and monitoring software for vending machines and other unattended machines; MoMa, a mobile app for unattended machine; Tigapo back-office software suite, a cloud-based platform; EV Core, a smart, cloud-based management platform; Retail Management Cloud, a comprehensive attended retail management platform; Loyalty and Marketing Suite, a consumer engagement marketing and loyalty platform; Monyx Wallet, a digital wallet app enabling cashless payments with mobile phones; Weezmo, a consumer engagement and marketing platform; and Tigapo app, a proprietary mobile app to help family entertainment center businesses.

