NEAR Protocol (NEAR) One Day Trading Volume Tops $716.28 Million

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 14th. In the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded up 40.5% against the U.S. dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for $7.88 or 0.00010826 BTC on major exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $8.22 billion and approximately $716.28 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.41 or 0.00078886 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00019540 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00019083 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00003625 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00007760 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001489 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0922 or 0.00000127 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO:NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,178,266,083 coins and its circulating supply is 1,043,761,976 coins. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,178,266,083 with 1,043,761,976 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 8.02402162 USD and is down -2.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 375 active market(s) with $718,893,295.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

