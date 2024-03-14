Needham & Company LLC Boosts Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Price Target to $130.00

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on PI. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Impinj from $89.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Impinj to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Impinj from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Impinj from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.86.

Shares of Impinj stock opened at $113.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.05 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 8.73, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.60. Impinj has a 1 year low of $48.39 and a 1 year high of $142.70.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.11. Impinj had a negative net margin of 14.10% and a negative return on equity of 74.70%. The firm had revenue of $70.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.10 million. As a group, analysts expect that Impinj will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Impinj

In other news, CFO Cary Baker sold 302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total transaction of $27,071.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,909,851.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Cathal G. Phelan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total value of $1,062,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,310,502.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Cary Baker sold 302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total value of $27,071.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,909,851.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,072 shares of company stock worth $10,864,025 over the last three months. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Impinj

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Impinj by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Impinj by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Impinj by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Impinj by 5.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Impinj by 10.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter.

Impinj Company Profile

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

