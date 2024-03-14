Neo Performance Materials (OTCMKTS:NOPMF) Stock Price Up 1.7%

Neo Performance Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOPMF – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.27 and last traded at $5.27. Approximately 830 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 7,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.18.

Neo Performance Materials Stock Down 1.2 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.59.

Neo Performance Materials Company Profile

Neo Performance Materials Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

