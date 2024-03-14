NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Stock Price Down 4%

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report) fell 4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.30 and last traded at $15.30. 84,672 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 999,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NEO. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on NeoGenomics from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on NeoGenomics from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on NeoGenomics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on NeoGenomics from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.22.

NeoGenomics Stock Up 0.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.10 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.48 and a 200 day moving average of $15.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 6.20 and a quick ratio of 5.95.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical research company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $155.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.90 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NeoGenomics news, General Counsel Alicia C. Olivo sold 2,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $38,701.52. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 34,866 shares in the company, valued at $521,595.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 640,964 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,372,000 after purchasing an additional 46,967 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in NeoGenomics in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in NeoGenomics in the fourth quarter valued at $186,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 356,612 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 199.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 209,327 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 139,461 shares during the period. 91.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Clinical Services and Advanced Diagnostics segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, academic centers, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical companies, and clinical laboratories.

See Also

