NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:NETL) Stock Price Down 0.1%

NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:NETL – Get Free Report) traded down 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $23.15 and last traded at $23.33. 3,632 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 8,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.36.

NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $82.64 million, a P/E ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.04.

Institutional Trading of NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:NETL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The fundamental Income Net Lease Real Estate ETF (NETL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks an index that provides current income by investing in net lease US real estate equities weighted by a modified market-cap strategy. NETL was launched on Mar 22, 2019 and is managed by NETL.

