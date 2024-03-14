NeueHealth, Inc. (NYSE:NEUE) CEO Sells $77,913.68 in Stock

NeueHealth, Inc. (NYSE:NEUE – Get Free Report) CEO George Lawrence Mikan III sold 7,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.88, for a total transaction of $77,913.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,483 shares in the company, valued at $874,212.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

George Lawrence Mikan III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 13th, George Lawrence Mikan III sold 3,463 shares of NeueHealth stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total transaction of $25,279.90.

On Monday, March 11th, George Lawrence Mikan III sold 2,664 shares of NeueHealth stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total transaction of $21,605.04.

Shares of NEUE stock opened at $7.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 0.87. NeueHealth, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.94 and a 52-week high of $37.20.

NeueHealth, Inc, a healthcare company, provides health insurance policies in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bright HealthCare and Consumer Care. The Consumer Care segment delivers virtual and in-person clinical care services contracts through primary care clinics. It operates managed and affiliated risk-bearing clinics within its integrated care delivery system, which included embedded pharmacy, laboratory, radiology, and population health focused specialty services.

