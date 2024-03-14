Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Director Sells $14,000.00 in Stock

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) Director Richard F. Pops sold 100 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $14,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,512 shares in the company, valued at $4,131,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ NBIX opened at $141.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $135.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.19. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.04 and a twelve month high of $143.35.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $515.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.52 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on NBIX. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $141.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.52.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 5.8% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 44,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,177,000 after buying an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 205.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 28,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after purchasing an additional 19,238 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,282,000. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,442,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1,365.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 27,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 25,393 shares during the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

