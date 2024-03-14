Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Decreases Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 606.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter worth about $36,000. 79.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday, January 29th. CIBC set a $37.00 price target on Weyerhaeuser and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WY opened at $34.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $25.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 1.43. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $27.65 and a 52-week high of $35.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.22.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 10.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.57%.

Insider Activity at Weyerhaeuser

In other Weyerhaeuser news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 7,500 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $262,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 140,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,925,696.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 33,426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total transaction of $1,124,450.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,347.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $262,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 140,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,925,696.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,781 shares of company stock valued at $2,451,214. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

