Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Decreases Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lessened its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 888 shares during the quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $73.78 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.08. The company has a market cap of $30.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.39. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.14 and a 12-month high of $78.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. This is a positive change from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 163.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on DD shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered DuPont de Nemours from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.