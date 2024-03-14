Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Carrier Global by 12.3% in the second quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 31,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Carrier Global by 11.0% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 80,757,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,014,427,000 after buying an additional 7,996,941 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 24.3% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 201,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,145,000 after buying an additional 39,508 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 8.4% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 66,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after buying an additional 5,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Carrier Global by 7.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 145,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,022,000 after acquiring an additional 9,673 shares during the period. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carrier Global Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of CARR stock opened at $57.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $52.07 billion, a PE ratio of 36.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.39. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $40.28 and a 1 year high of $60.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 6.10%. Carrier Global’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CARR. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total transaction of $956,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 89,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,214,460.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Kevin J. O’connor sold 26,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $1,427,647.27. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 66,083 shares in the company, valued at $3,553,282.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 16,500 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total transaction of $956,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 89,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,214,460.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 397,590 shares of company stock valued at $21,586,315 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Featured Stories

