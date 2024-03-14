Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Sells 1,800 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. cut its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Newmont by 17.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,578,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,051,291,000 after purchasing an additional 12,360,775 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Newmont by 115.2% during the third quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 74,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 39,652 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Newmont by 5.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 899,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,229,000 after purchasing an additional 47,485 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the third quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 12.2% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 85,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after purchasing an additional 9,278 shares during the last quarter. 79.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $226,930.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 54,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,238,396.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Newmont Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NEM stock opened at $34.39 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.28. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $29.42 and a 12 month high of $52.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $39.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.49.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 20.95% and a positive return on equity of 6.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -42.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on NEM shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Newmont from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com lowered Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Newmont from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.97.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

