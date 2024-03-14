New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Shares Gap Down to $94.82

Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $94.82, but opened at $92.64. New Oriental Education & Technology Group shares last traded at $92.92, with a volume of 198,341 shares traded.

EDU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research report on Friday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.30. The firm has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.14 and a beta of 0.50.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $869.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.01 million. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 8.54%. New Oriental Education & Technology Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 306.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 22,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,642.9% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 13.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Educational Materials and Distribution.

