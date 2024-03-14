NewLake Capital Partners (OTCMKTS:NLCP) Upgraded to Buy at Compass Point

NewLake Capital Partners (OTCMKTS:NLCP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Compass Point from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $18.25 price target on the stock. Compass Point’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.94% from the stock’s previous close.
NewLake Capital Partners Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS NLCP opened at $16.45 on Thursday. NewLake Capital Partners has a 1 year low of $11.80 and a 1 year high of $17.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.71.
About NewLake Capital Partners
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than NewLake Capital Partners
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- $5 Billion Boost for Taiwan Semiconductor Aids Nvidia Expansion
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- 3 Small Dividend Paying Banks Insiders are Buying
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- 4 Oversold Large Cap Stocks Yielding High Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for NewLake Capital Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewLake Capital Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.