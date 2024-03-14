NewLake Capital Partners (OTCMKTS:NLCP) Upgraded to Buy at Compass Point

NewLake Capital Partners (OTCMKTS:NLCP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Compass Point from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $18.25 price target on the stock. Compass Point’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.94% from the stock’s previous close.

NewLake Capital Partners Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS NLCP opened at $16.45 on Thursday. NewLake Capital Partners has a 1 year low of $11.80 and a 1 year high of $17.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.71.

About NewLake Capital Partners

NewLake Capital Partners, Inc is an internally-managed real estate investment trust that provides real estate capital to state-licensed cannabis operators through sale-leaseback transactions and third-party purchases and funding for build-to-suit projects. NewLake owns a portfolio of 31 cultivation facilities and dispensaries that are leased to single tenants on a triple-net basis.

