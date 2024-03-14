Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Purchased by InTrack Investment Management Inc

InTrack Investment Management Inc raised its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 53.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,406 shares during the period. Newmont accounts for about 1.3% of InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NEM. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Newmont by 25.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Newmont by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. grew its position in Newmont by 1.4% during the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 21,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEM has been the subject of several research reports. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Newmont in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on Newmont from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Argus lowered Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Newmont from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.97.

Insider Activity at Newmont

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $226,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,238,396.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Stock Performance

NEM stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.50. The company had a trading volume of 6,917,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,631,513. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $29.42 and a one year high of $52.76.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 20.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Newmont’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -42.02%.

Newmont Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

Featured Articles

