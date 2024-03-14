NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Shares Up 4.6%

NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Free Report) rose 4.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.46 and last traded at $5.42. Approximately 935,059 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 1,104,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.18.

NextDecade Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NextDecade

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEXT. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in NextDecade by 318.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 220,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after buying an additional 167,919 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of NextDecade by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 140,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 29,798 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NextDecade by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,923,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,731,000 after purchasing an additional 132,197 shares during the last quarter. Beaconlight Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NextDecade during the 1st quarter worth approximately $285,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in NextDecade by 15.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 91,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 12,566 shares during the period.

NextDecade Company Profile

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

