Nexteq plc (LON:NXQ) Plans Dividend of GBX 3.30

Nexteq plc (LON:NXQ – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) per share on Friday, August 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. This is an increase from Nexteq’s previous dividend of $3.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Nexteq Price Performance

Shares of NXQ stock opened at GBX 152 ($1.95) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £101.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,033.33 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 131.12 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 118.03. Nexteq has a one year low of GBX 92 ($1.18) and a one year high of GBX 178 ($2.28).

Get Nexteq alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.84) price target on shares of Nexteq in a report on Thursday, February 8th.

Nexteq Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nexteq plc operates as a technology partner to industrial equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through two divisions, Quixant and Densitron. The company designs and engineers gaming computers, software systems, and accessories for the gaming and sports betting industries. It also produces a range of human machine interface hardware to industrial markets, primarily broadcast and medical sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nexteq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexteq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.