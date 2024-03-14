NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Acquired by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 35.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,059,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 279,689 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $64,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Country Trust Bank boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 975.6% in the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at $36,000. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 124.1% in the first quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 59.8% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NEE traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $59.67. 2,744,366 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,105,538. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.15 and a 12-month high of $79.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $122.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.50.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 26.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NEE has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.85.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

