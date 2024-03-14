NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Modus Advisors LLC

Modus Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,355 shares during the quarter. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Country Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 975.6% during the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 124.1% during the 1st quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NEE has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com cut NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Guggenheim upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.85.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NEE traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $59.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,441,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,142,496. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.50. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.15 and a 1-year high of $79.78.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 26.00%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be issued a $0.515 dividend. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.06%.

About NextEra Energy

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

