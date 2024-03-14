NextNav (NASDAQ:NN) Shares Gap Down to $5.61

NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.61, but opened at $5.44. NextNav shares last traded at $4.93, with a volume of 308,422 shares.
NextNav Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 9.12, a quick ratio of 9.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.48. The firm has a market cap of $522.16 million, a PE ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 1.28.
Insider Activity at NextNav
In related news, SVP David L. Knutson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $100,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 655,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,284,851.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other NextNav news, major shareholder Joseph D. Samberg purchased 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.86 per share, for a total transaction of $579,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,091,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David L. Knutson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $100,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 655,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,284,851.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,121 shares of company stock worth $104,859. Company insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On NextNav
NextNav Company Profile
NextNav Inc provides next generation positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) solutions in the United States. It offers Pinnacle, a dedicated vertical positioning network to cover entire metropolitan areas including devices equipped with a barometric pressure sensor with the highest quality wide-area altitude service, which is based on three primary components comprising an altitude station network, device software, and secure cloud services platform.
