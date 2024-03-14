NextNav (NASDAQ:NN) Shares Gap Down to $5.61

NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.61, but opened at $5.44. NextNav shares last traded at $4.93, with a volume of 308,422 shares.

NextNav Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 9.12, a quick ratio of 9.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.48. The firm has a market cap of $522.16 million, a PE ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 1.28.

Insider Activity at NextNav

In related news, SVP David L. Knutson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $100,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 655,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,284,851.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other NextNav news, major shareholder Joseph D. Samberg purchased 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.86 per share, for a total transaction of $579,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,091,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David L. Knutson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $100,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 655,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,284,851.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,121 shares of company stock worth $104,859. Company insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NextNav

NextNav Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in NextNav by 173.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of NextNav by 189.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextNav in the first quarter worth about $26,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NextNav by 12.5% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,642 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NextNav by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 361,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 4,178 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.09% of the company’s stock.

NextNav Inc provides next generation positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) solutions in the United States. It offers Pinnacle, a dedicated vertical positioning network to cover entire metropolitan areas including devices equipped with a barometric pressure sensor with the highest quality wide-area altitude service, which is based on three primary components comprising an altitude station network, device software, and secure cloud services platform.

Further Reading

