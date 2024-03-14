NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI) Director Acquires C$582,375.00 in Stock

NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI – Get Free Report) Director Colin Robertson purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$11.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$582,375.00.

NFI Group Stock Performance

TSE NFI opened at C$12.35 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$12.39 and its 200-day moving average is C$12.94. NFI Group Inc. has a 12-month low of C$7.00 and a 12-month high of C$14.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.79. The firm has a market cap of C$1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NFI has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$15.00 price objective on shares of NFI Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$18.58.

About NFI Group

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through OEM Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations segments. The OEM Manufacturing Operations segment designs, manufactures, and sells transit buses, motor coaches, and medium-duty and cutaway buses.

