NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Harbour Capital Advisors LLC

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,178 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vestcor Inc lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 29,977 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Excalibur Management Corp grew its stake in NIKE by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 5,148 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in NIKE by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 3,775 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 7,540 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 5,045 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NKE traded down $0.88 during trading on Thursday, reaching $100.48. 3,715,574 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,374,425. The stock has a market cap of $152.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.85. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $128.68.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.19. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.27%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NKE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $139.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. DZ Bank raised shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Raymond James increased their target price on NIKE from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on NIKE from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.24.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

