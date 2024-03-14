Nitto Denko Co. (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Nitto Denko Co. (OTCMKTS:NDEKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a decline of 30.2% from the February 14th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

NDEKY stock traded up $0.98 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.71. The company had a trading volume of 3,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,376. The firm has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 1.03. Nitto Denko has a 1-year low of $30.07 and a 1-year high of $48.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.23.

Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter. Nitto Denko had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 10.61%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nitto Denko will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Nitto Denko Corporation primarily engages in the adhesive tapes business in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia, and Oceania. It provides double sided tapes, surface protective films, sealing materials, masking tapes, membranes, FPD/touch panel related products, gasket materials, semiconductor manufacturing process products, flexible printed circuit boards, porous films/breathable materials, and packaging tapes.

