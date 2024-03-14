Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) Stock Price Down 9.1%

Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 9.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.67 and last traded at $11.73. 487,978 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 2,212,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.90.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Nkarta from $10.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Nkarta in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Nkarta from $9.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.36 and a 200 day moving average of $5.24. The company has a market capitalization of $564.80 million, a P/E ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 0.73.

In related news, CEO Paul J. Hastings sold 9,697 shares of Nkarta stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.74, for a total value of $84,751.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 390,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,413,031.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Nkarta news, CEO Paul J. Hastings sold 9,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.74, for a total transaction of $84,751.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 390,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,413,031.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David Shook sold 3,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.74, for a total value of $31,044.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 114,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,004,925.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,392 shares of company stock worth $165,512. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NKTX. Commodore Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Nkarta during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,018,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Nkarta by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,879,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520,473 shares during the period. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Nkarta during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,504,000. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Nkarta by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,913,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Nkarta by 392.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,359,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,297 shares in the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nkarta, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a lymphocyte that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

