Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Receives $5.06 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.06.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Barclays cut Nokia Oyj from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $5.10 to $3.40 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Nokia Oyj from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 13,524.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 42,791,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,039,000 after purchasing an additional 42,477,173 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 101,681,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $380,290,000 after purchasing an additional 9,908,461 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,742,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,727,000 after purchasing an additional 9,842,934 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 28,586,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,358,000 after purchasing an additional 7,419,900 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 93.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,039,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,203,000 after purchasing an additional 5,321,714 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NOK opened at $3.65 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.09. Nokia Oyj has a one year low of $2.94 and a one year high of $4.97.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nokia Oyj will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

