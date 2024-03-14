North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Shares Gap Down to $25.38

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (TSE:NOA)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $25.38, but opened at $24.53. North American Construction Group shares last traded at $23.79, with a volume of 76,151 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $636.07 million, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.074 per share. This is an increase from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is 16.57%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in North American Construction Group by 5.8% in the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 526,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,444,000 after acquiring an additional 28,897 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in North American Construction Group by 13.5% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,381,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,116,000 after acquiring an additional 164,823 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in North American Construction Group by 48.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 71,277 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 23,334 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in North American Construction Group by 24.3% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 391,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,479,000 after acquiring an additional 76,522 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in North American Construction Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $499,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.68% of the company’s stock.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, mining, and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. Its Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

