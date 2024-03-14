North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) Price Target Lowered to C$45.00 at ATB Capital

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:NOA) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at ATB Capital from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 41.33% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$39.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, North American Construction Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$37.81.
North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. Its Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services; and Equipment Maintenance services.
