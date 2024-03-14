North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) Price Target Lowered to C$45.00 at ATB Capital

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOAGet Free Report) (NYSE:NOA) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at ATB Capital from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 41.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$39.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, North American Construction Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$37.81.

North American Construction Group Trading Down 6.7 %

Shares of NOA traded down C$2.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$31.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,199. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$31.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$29.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.18. North American Construction Group has a 52 week low of C$21.14 and a 52 week high of C$34.87. The stock has a market cap of C$851.40 million, a PE ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.74.

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. Its Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services; and Equipment Maintenance services.

