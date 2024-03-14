Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG) Shares Sold by Doliver Advisors LP

Doliver Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Northern Oil and Gas were worth $985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,462,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $329,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 676.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 63,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after buying an additional 54,891 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 173,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,992,000 after purchasing an additional 15,800 shares during the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Northern Oil and Gas

In other news, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total transaction of $133,612.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,867,994.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,761 shares of company stock worth $168,998. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on NOG. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Johnson Rice downgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Bank of America downgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.50.

Northern Oil and Gas Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE NOG traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.24. 62,084 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,217,524. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.56 and a 52-week high of $43.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.61 and its 200-day moving average is $37.24.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $543.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.31 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a return on equity of 40.86% and a net margin of 42.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northern Oil and Gas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.94%.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

