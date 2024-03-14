NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) Trading Up 2.5%

NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) shares were up 2.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $64.49 and last traded at $63.97. Approximately 1,593,875 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 3,293,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.44.

NRG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. TheStreet raised NRG Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on NRG Energy from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NRG Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.71.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.12. The firm has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.4075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. This is a boost from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is currently -152.34%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 1,005.5% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in NRG Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

