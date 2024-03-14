NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Stock Price Down 9.7%

NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) dropped 9.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.30 and last traded at $6.39. Approximately 3,746,109 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 47% from the average daily volume of 2,551,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.08.

SMR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of NuScale Power in a research note on Monday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.25 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of NuScale Power in a research report on Monday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.25 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NuScale Power currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.75.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NuScale Power during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of NuScale Power by 80.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of NuScale Power during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NuScale Power during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of NuScale Power by 157.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,627 shares in the last quarter. 10.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

