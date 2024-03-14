NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by Riverwater Partners LLC

Riverwater Partners LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 944 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 44.1% in the third quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $34.75 on Thursday, hitting $874.13. 39,179,044 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,103,367. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $691.00 and its 200 day moving average is $541.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 trillion, a PE ratio of 76.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.73. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $233.60 and a 1-year high of $974.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.17.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 21.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $575.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. CICC Research started coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $870.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $610.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. HSBC lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $835.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $829.66.

Get Our Latest Report on NVDA

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.52, for a total value of $492,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,722,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 35,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.93, for a total transaction of $19,354,368.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,189,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,588,833.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.52, for a total value of $492,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,722,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,774 shares of company stock valued at $74,815,848 in the last three months. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.