NVR (NYSE:NVR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $7,840.00

Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7,840.00 and last traded at $7,675.30, with a volume of 2776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7,746.30.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVR. StockNews.com lowered NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $4,900.00 to $6,300.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $7,333.79 and a 200-day moving average of $6,597.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 6.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.13.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $121.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $121.50 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 38.50% and a net margin of 17.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $133.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 484.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,252.83, for a total value of $14,505,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,209 shares in the company, valued at $95,802,631.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,615.00, for a total transaction of $761,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares in the company, valued at $1,751,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,252.83, for a total value of $14,505,660.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,802,631.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,981 shares of company stock valued at $59,155,947 in the last three months. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in NVR by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 358,402 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,137,259,000 after buying an additional 7,516 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in NVR by 12.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 265,790 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,687,930,000 after buying an additional 28,676 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in NVR by 626,255.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 238,015 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,666,212,000 after buying an additional 237,977 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in NVR by 7.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,702 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $868,142,000 after buying an additional 9,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in NVR by 4.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,473 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $452,789,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares during the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

