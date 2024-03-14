Oakley Capital Investments (LON:OCI) Declares GBX 2.25 Dividend

Oakley Capital Investments (LON:OCI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.25 ($0.03) per share on Friday, April 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Oakley Capital Investments Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Oakley Capital Investments stock opened at GBX 463 ($5.93) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 82.79. The company has a market capitalization of £816.82 million, a P/E ratio of 366.93 and a beta of 0.66. Oakley Capital Investments has a 1 year low of GBX 392 ($5.02) and a 1 year high of GBX 520 ($6.66). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 469.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 456.94.

Get Oakley Capital Investments alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Peter Dubens purchased 40,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 454 ($5.82) per share, for a total transaction of £183,870 ($235,579.76). 19.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Oakley Capital Investments

Oakley Capital Investments Limited is private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in early, growth, late stage, mid markets, restructuring, management buy-outs, management buy-ins, public to privates, re-financings, secondary purchases, growth capital, turnarounds, industry consolidation, business roll-outs and buy-and-build investments as well as investments in other funds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oakley Capital Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oakley Capital Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.