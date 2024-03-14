Oasis Network (ROSE) Price Reaches $0.16 on Top Exchanges

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 14th. Over the last week, Oasis Network has traded down 5.2% against the dollar. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $1.10 billion and $52.55 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oasis Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000231 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,857.49 or 0.05452849 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001063 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.50 or 0.00075628 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00011368 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00019436 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00019611 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00019149 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Oasis Network Token Profile

Oasis Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,713,599,876 tokens. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 6,713,599,876 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.16705088 USD and is down -4.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 127 active market(s) with $49,300,160.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

