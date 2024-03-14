Ole G. Rosgaard Buys 4,705 Shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Stock

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) CEO Ole G. Rosgaard bought 4,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.00 per share, for a total transaction of $315,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,705 shares in the company, valued at $315,235. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Greif Stock Down 0.1 %

GEF stock opened at $63.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.26 and a 200-day moving average of $65.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.57. Greif, Inc. has a one year low of $57.38 and a one year high of $76.00.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Greif had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 6.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Greif, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Greif Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Greif

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.99%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new stake in Greif during the first quarter worth about $38,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Greif by 162,700.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Greif by 326.6% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Greif in the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Greif during the fourth quarter worth about $176,000. 45.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GEF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Greif in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Greif from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Greif from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th.

About Greif

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management segments. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

