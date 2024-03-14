Omni Bridgeway Limited (ASX:OBL) Insider Raymond van Hulst Acquires 12,997 Shares of Stock

Omni Bridgeway Limited (ASX:OBL – Get Free Report) insider Raymond van Hulst acquired 12,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.55 ($1.02) per share, with a total value of A$20,093.36 ($13,306.86).

Raymond van Hulst also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Omni Bridgeway alerts:

On Thursday, March 7th, Raymond van Hulst bought 37,003 shares of Omni Bridgeway stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.55 ($1.03) per share, with a total value of A$57,465.66 ($38,056.73).

On Monday, January 29th, Raymond van Hulst 505,642 shares of Omni Bridgeway stock.

Omni Bridgeway Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.77.

Omni Bridgeway Company Profile

Omni Bridgeway Limited offers dispute and litigation finance services in Australia, the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers dispute funding solutions, including bankruptcy, commercial, intellectual property, investor recoveries, class/group actions, appeals, and whistleblower.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Omni Bridgeway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omni Bridgeway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.