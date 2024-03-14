Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Acquired by Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,874 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Oracle accounts for about 1.9% of Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Oracle were worth $10,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,409,896,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 112,785.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,832,530 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $885,451,000 after purchasing an additional 10,822,934 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Oracle by 9,299.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,170,999 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $865,472,000 after purchasing an additional 8,084,067 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Oracle by 5.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,273,413 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $15,599,200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,883,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Oracle by 83.8% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,057,067 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,793,146,000 after purchasing an additional 6,863,334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $1,728,126.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,686,421.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of ORCL traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $126.57. The stock had a trading volume of 2,810,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,846,117. The company has a market capitalization of $347.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.00. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $82.08 and a 12-month high of $129.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $111.91 and its 200 day moving average is $111.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 429.67% and a net margin of 20.27%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Oracle from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered their target price on Oracle from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Oracle from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Oracle from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Argus upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.73.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

