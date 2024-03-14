Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Upgraded to Buy by Argus

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ORCL. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Oracle from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Oracle from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.73.

NYSE ORCL opened at $125.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $345.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.69, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84. Oracle has a 52 week low of $82.08 and a 52 week high of $129.37.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 429.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Oracle will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total transaction of $1,728,126.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,686,421.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 149,699,321 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $15,782,799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425,908 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Oracle by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 120,625,641 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $14,365,308,000 after buying an additional 3,494,674 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Oracle by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,514,823 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $7,563,980,000 after buying an additional 928,013 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,109,414 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,456,828,000 after buying an additional 1,355,636 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Oracle by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,502,544 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,675,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794,080 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

