OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) CFO Sells $88,150.05 in Stock

OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Free Report) CFO Fred Hite sold 3,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total transaction of $88,150.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 94,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,595,446.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

OrthoPediatrics Stock Performance

Shares of KIDS opened at $26.92 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $633.97 million, a PE ratio of -29.26 and a beta of 1.16. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a 52-week low of $23.10 and a 52-week high of $53.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OrthoPediatrics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KIDS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 16,283.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in OrthoPediatrics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in OrthoPediatrics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 3,151.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on KIDS. Truist Financial cut shares of OrthoPediatrics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

About OrthoPediatrics

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

