Osmosis (OSMO) Price Reaches $1.61 on Major Exchanges

Osmosis (OSMO) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 14th. In the last seven days, Osmosis has traded down 7.9% against the US dollar. One Osmosis coin can now be purchased for $1.61 or 0.00002249 BTC on major exchanges. Osmosis has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion and approximately $48.49 million worth of Osmosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000688 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000014 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
Osmosis Profile
Osmosis was first traded on February 19th, 2021. Osmosis’ total supply is 998,339,141 coins and its circulating supply is 649,258,605 coins. Osmosis’ official Twitter account is @osmosiszone and its Facebook page is accessible here. Osmosis’ official website is osmosis.zone.
Buying and Selling Osmosis
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Osmosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Osmosis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Osmosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
