Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Sold by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lowered its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,568 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $2,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 3.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE OTIS opened at $98.30 on Thursday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $73.32 and a 1-year high of $98.37. The company has a market capitalization of $39.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.96.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 30.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 40.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Judith Fran Marks sold 37,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $3,426,360.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,660,653.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 18,393 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total value of $1,675,602.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,274 shares in the company, valued at $6,128,661.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Judith Fran Marks sold 37,312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $3,426,360.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 192,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,660,653.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OTIS. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Argus upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Vertical Research lowered Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Otis Worldwide from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.29.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

