Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) CFO Mark Weinswig Sells 3,079 Shares

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Get Free Report) CFO Mark Weinswig sold 3,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.13, for a total transaction of $15,795.27. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 173,703 shares in the company, valued at $891,096.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Ouster Trading Down 2.9 %

NYSE:OUST traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.94. 202,422 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 706,529. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 2.47. Ouster, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.21 and a 52 week high of $9.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ouster

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OUST. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Ouster during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC grew its holdings in Ouster by 142.5% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 31,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 18,674 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Ouster in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Ouster by 543.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 32,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in Ouster in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. 24.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ouster Company Profile

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures high-resolution digital lidar sensors and enabling software that offers 3D vision to machinery, vehicles, robots, and fixed infrastructure assets. Its product portfolio includes OS, a scanning sensor; and DF, a solid-state flash sensor. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

