Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) Issues Earnings Results

Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $116.02 million for the quarter. Overseas Shipholding Group had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 17.91%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share.

Overseas Shipholding Group Price Performance

Shares of OSG opened at $6.04 on Thursday. Overseas Shipholding Group has a twelve month low of $3.32 and a twelve month high of $6.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Overseas Shipholding Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 6th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to repurchase up to 7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Overseas Shipholding Group

In other news, CEO Samuel H. Norton sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $273,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,318,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,681,079.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders have sold 150,000 shares of company stock worth $826,500. 7.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Overseas Shipholding Group by 568.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,268 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Overseas Shipholding Group by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 77,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 5,626 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Overseas Shipholding Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,190,525 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 5,950 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 254,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. 58.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Overseas Shipholding Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Overseas Shipholding Group Company Profile

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels in the United States. Its vessels are engaged in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the United States flag trade. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned or operated a fleet of 21 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 1.5 million deadweight tons.

Featured Articles

