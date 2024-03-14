Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Oxbridge Re Price Performance

NASDAQ OXBR opened at $1.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 0.86. Oxbridge Re has a one year low of $0.87 and a one year high of $2.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.01 and its 200-day moving average is $1.13.

Get Oxbridge Re alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OXBR. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oxbridge Re by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oxbridge Re by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Oxbridge Re by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 54,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 9,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.37% of the company’s stock.

Oxbridge Re Company Profile

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oxbridge Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxbridge Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.