Oxford BioDynamics (LON:OBD) Sets New 52-Week Low at $9.00

Shares of Oxford BioDynamics Plc (LON:OBD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 9 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 9.08 ($0.12), with a volume of 3216515 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.58 ($0.14).

Oxford BioDynamics Trading Down 14.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £18.37 million, a P/E ratio of -151.07 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 17.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 23.49.

Oxford BioDynamics Company Profile

Oxford BioDynamics Plc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops biomarkers for use in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company provides EpiSwitch, a proprietary technology platform that enables screening, evaluation, validation, and monitoring of 3D genomic biomarkers to diagnose patients.

