PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Sold by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC reduced its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 578 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCAR. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in PACCAR during the third quarter worth $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in PACCAR by 61.9% during the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in PACCAR during the third quarter worth $30,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in PACCAR during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in PACCAR during the third quarter worth $34,000. 65.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PACCAR Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of PACCAR stock opened at $115.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.40. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $67.48 and a 1 year high of $116.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.19.

PACCAR Dividend Announcement

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.48 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 33.17%. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. Analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PCAR has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on PACCAR from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on PACCAR from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on PACCAR in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on PACCAR in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.88.

Insider Activity

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 4,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.12, for a total transaction of $493,137.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,726 shares in the company, valued at $584,739.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 4,829 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.12, for a total transaction of $493,137.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,739.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total value of $212,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,814.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 153,496 shares of company stock worth $15,834,812. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Company Profile

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Further Reading

