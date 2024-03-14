Pacer BlueStar Engineering the Future ETF (NASDAQ:BULD) Short Interest Update

Pacer BlueStar Engineering the Future ETF (NASDAQ:BULD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the February 14th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Pacer BlueStar Engineering the Future ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

BULD traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 560. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $946,400.00, a PE ratio of 23.28 and a beta of -1.46. Pacer BlueStar Engineering the Future ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.34 and a fifty-two week high of $24.52.

Pacer BlueStar Engineering the Future ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.0089 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th.

Pacer BlueStar Engineering the Future ETF Company Profile

The Pacer BlueStar Engineering the Future ETF (BULD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlueStar Robotics & 3D Printing index. The fund tracks a modified market cap-weighted index of equities that provides global exposure to robotics and 3D printing. BULD was launched on May 4, 2022 and is managed by Pacer.

