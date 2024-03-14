Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGYWW) vs. Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Financial Contrast

Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGYWW – Get Free Report) and Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Pagaya Technologies and Amdocs, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pagaya Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Amdocs 0 0 4 0 3.00

Amdocs has a consensus price target of $108.60, suggesting a potential upside of 16.06%. Given Amdocs’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Amdocs is more favorable than Pagaya Technologies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pagaya Technologies $740.56 million N/A N/A N/A N/A Amdocs $4.89 billion 2.23 $540.71 million $4.67 19.85

This table compares Pagaya Technologies and Amdocs’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Amdocs has higher revenue and earnings than Pagaya Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Pagaya Technologies and Amdocs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pagaya Technologies N/A N/A N/A Amdocs 11.30% 17.79% 9.93%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.6% of Amdocs shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.4% of Amdocs shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Amdocs beats Pagaya Technologies on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pagaya Technologies

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It primarily develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. The company's partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent banks and financial institutions, auto finance providers, and residential real estate service providers. Pagaya Technologies Ltd. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers. It also offers AI-powered, cloud-native, and home operating systems; data intelligence solutions and applications; end-to-end application development and maintenance services; and ongoing maintenance services. In addition, the company provides a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle includes consulting, delivery, quality engineering, operations, systems integration, network services, experience-driven services, data, cloud, and content services; managed services comprising application development, modernization and maintenance, IT and infrastructure services, testing and professional services that are designed to assist customers in the selection, implementation, operation, management, and maintenance of IT systems. It serves to the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers, as well as mobile virtual network operators. Amdocs Limited was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, Missouri.

