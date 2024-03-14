Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $84.58

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $84.58 and last traded at $83.93, with a volume of 102859 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.07.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Palomar from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Palomar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Palomar from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Palomar from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Palomar from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.66.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $102.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.07 million. Palomar had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 19.35%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palomar news, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 1,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total transaction of $100,080.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,125,617.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 1,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total transaction of $100,080.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,125,617.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Jon Christianson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 70,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,201,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,801 shares of company stock valued at $1,498,537 in the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLMR. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Palomar by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 27,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in shares of Palomar by 26.0% during the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 433,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,992,000 after buying an additional 89,410 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Palomar by 3.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 195,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,940,000 after buying an additional 6,903 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Palomar by 11.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Palomar during the third quarter worth about $538,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

