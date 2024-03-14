Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $88.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $78.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Palomar from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet raised Palomar from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Palomar from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Palomar from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

Shares of PLMR opened at $76.07 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 0.21. Palomar has a 12 month low of $46.09 and a 12 month high of $76.94.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. Palomar had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 21.07%. The business had revenue of $102.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.07 million. Equities research analysts expect that Palomar will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Jon Christianson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 70,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,201,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 1,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total value of $100,080.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,125,617.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Jon Christianson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 70,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,201,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,801 shares of company stock worth $1,498,537 in the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Palomar by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 72,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,011,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Palomar by 1.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palomar by 3.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Palomar by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 88.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

